Scindia Enters Congress Blame-game, Makes 'new Mindset' Demand After Delhi Drubbing

After Congress drubbing in the Delhi polls, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday, said that the Congress' performance is very disappointing. He insisted that a 'new methodology and mindset' was needed. Pointing out that the country had changed, he said that Congress had to align with the people.

Scindia calls for 'mindset change', BJP agrees

"It is a very disappointing state of affairs. There is a need for a new mindset, new thought and methodology is strongly needed. The country has changed and in this reference, we must align with the masses," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress-turned-BJP leader Tom Vadakkan agreed saying, "There has to be drastic changes but they have such leadership in Delhi. The general secretary of Delhi has erred royally in the polls. A total outsider is conducting polls in Delhi and it has proved to be a failure and then he blames Sheila Dikshit ji, which does not work."

Congress mega-infighting

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko offered his resignation, and told Republic TV that he was taking a 'moral responsibility' for the defeat and said that the 'party's downfall began in 2013 when Sheila Dikshit was CM'. Concurrently, Delhi Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra, too, resigned from his post. As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Sharmistha Mukherjee, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee questioned former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram for gloating over AAP's victory, rather than showing concern over Congress' 'drubbing'. Congress' communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that the blame game must stop.

Congress' Delhi debacle

Congress' performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5% of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under the leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats, followed by a complete wipeout in 2015. Kejriwal who is set to be sworn-in for a third time has decided to not invite any CM to the oath-taking ceremony but has invited entire Delhi.

