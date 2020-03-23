Scindia Congratulates New MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Extends Support For Progress Of State

On Monday, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan for taking over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time and for the formation of BJP government in the state. He promised to always support Chouhan for the development and progress of the state. Thereafter, Scindia exuded confidence that Madhya Pradesh will reach new heights of development under the leadership of Chouhan.

मध्यप्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बनने और चौथी बार मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने पर श्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान जी को हार्दिक बधाई।प्रदेश के विकास प्रगति और उन्नति में मैं सदैव आपके साथ खड़ा हूं।मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आप के नेतृत्व में मप्र विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित करेगा।@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/xWFfaRIjaT — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 23, 2020

The fall of Kamal Nath government in MP

The political crisis in MP was sparked off by Scindia's sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10. This was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru. On March 14, a BJP delegation met Lalji Tandon and sought the Assembly session to be convened before March 16 so that a floor test could be held. This was followed by the MP CM seeking Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention alleging that the Congress MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru.

Finally, the Governor directed the Speaker to conduct a floor test on March 16, the first day of the budget session. However, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus crisis without conducting the floor test. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on March 20 for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands.

Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session. As the resignation of all rebel MLAs were accepted by the Speaker, the Congress government was reduced to a minority. Subsequently, Kamal Nath stepped down as the CM. On March 21, the rebel Congress ex-MLAs joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Scindia.

