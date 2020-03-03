Embarrassment For Digvijaya: Scindia Unaware Of 'BJP Poaching'; Upholds 'stable Govt'

Former Congress Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday denied any knowledge of Digvijaya Singh’s claim that BJP was trying to poach the legislators of their party in Madhya Pradesh. He asserted that the Congress government has come to power on the backing of the people of the state. Moreover, Scindia ruled out any threat to the stability of the Kamal Nath-led government.

On being questioned about Digvijaya Singh’s ‘poaching’ claim, Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, “The Congress government has been made by the government. I do not have knowledge of these things. The Congress government is stable.”

'Congress MLAs are openly being lured for 25 to 45 crores'

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh observed that BJP was not ready to sit in opposition despite being in power for 15 years. Moreover, he accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. Singh asserted that he was making these claims with evidence.

Digvijaya Singh said, "In Madhya Pradesh, since the BJP has come in Opposition. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Navratan Mishra, and others, who have looted MP for 15 years, are not ready to sit in Opposition. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress MLAs are openly being lured for 25 to 45 crores. They say, take 5 crores now and then take next in installments after the government is fallen."

"I would like to caution them, this is not Karnataka. Not a single Congress MLA here can be bought. I would say it openly, that without any evidence I have never blamed anyone. This will not be tolerated," he added.

Congress won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. Since then, Congress leaders including Chief Minister Kamal Nath have often accused BJP of attempting to indulge in horse-trading. As per PTI sources, Nath took several steps to ensure that the Congress MLAs remained united after BJP's stupendous victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For instance, he reportedly asked each of his Cabinet colleagues to keep a tab on 5 legislators each.

