Scindia Delivers First Speech As BJP Leader, Heaps Praises On Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In his first speech as a BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday attacked his former party - the Congress and heaped praises on former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking at an event in Bhopal after he receiving a grand welcome, Scindia said that he belongs to a family that openly criticises and does not mince their words. Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said that Chouhan knows the party from outside but he is an "insider." Praising Chouhan, he said: "You are 1 and I am 1. But we both together form 11. Now people will say that I am saying it now that I am in BJP, but they should recall that I have praised him even before."

Scindia added that it is an emotional moment for him as he has left the party wherein he has spent approximately 20 years and has toiled hard for its prosperity. Adding that he is also proud to join the saffron party, he said that his aim has been "Jan Seva through politics and not vice versa."

Jyotiraditya Scindia at BJP office in Bhopal: It is an emotional day for me because the organization and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organization where I have put my hard work & efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GP1T0nIsqB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia attacks Congress at his BJP induction; watch full statement

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

READ: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches out to Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora after quitting Party

Scindia joins BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of party's national president JP Nadda. As Scindia joined the saffron party, after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also attacked the Congress party for not serving the people. While inducting him, Nadda recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh.

READ: "Gone out of hand": Amul takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi as Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at latter's residence along with former BJP chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Replies But Won't Remark When Asked About Jyotiraditya Scindia & MP

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.