Scindia Gets Additional Charge Of Steel Ministry, Smriti Irani Gets Minority Affairs

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has been given the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio, by President Ram Nath Kovind on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The portfolio was previous with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Steel, which was earlier held by RCP Singh.

This development comes after the President accepted the resignations of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Ram Chandra Prasad Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Naqvi, RCP Singh resign from Union Cabinet

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP on Wednesday submitted their resignations to PM Modi, a day before the completion of their Rajya Sabha term. In a cabinet meeting earlier today, the PM lauded both the laters for their contributions to the country.

Former bureaucrat and once a close confidante of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, Singh put down his papers on his birthday, one year after joining the Union cabinet from his party's quota.

With their term as Rajya Sabha MPs set to conclude on Thursday, July 7, both ministers submitted their resignations to fulfil the constitutional responsibility as they will cease to be parliamentarians from Friday.

Since Naqvi was not nominated in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, there has been buzz that he is being considered for the post of vice president or some other key position. Singh had fallen out of favour with Nitish Kumar and was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket.

After Naqvi, there will be no Muslim minister in the Central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have no Muslim parliamentarian among its nearly 400 MPs.