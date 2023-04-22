Scindia Is Righteous: Shivraj Chouhan Slams Congress For 'humiliating' Leader Time & Again

'Jyotiraditya Scindia is not a traitor but a self-righteous leader,' said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hitting out at the Congress for “insulting” the Union Civil aviation minister time and again.

“Scindia is not a traitor, he is self-righteous. After all, how much insult he tolerates from the Congress party. The Congress fought the election in the name Scindia but made elderly Kamal Nath the Chief Minister of the state. Even the government was also being run by former CM Digvijaya Singh and Nath was just a face only,” said Chouhan while talking to news agency ANI in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday, April 22.

'Kamal Nath’s ego was at its peak'

“Time and again Scindia (when he was in Congress party) and his companions were drawing attention of Kamal Nath towards the public problems, but Nath’s arrogance was so high that when Scindia said to do work or else he would protest, then where Nath did not pay attention to it,” CM Chouhan added.

''He continued by saying that Nath had such a big ego that he would drive Scindia to another party. How was Scindia able to stand it? How humiliated he would feel, after all,'' CM Chouhan further said.

Scindia’s decision not wrong

Further slamming the grand old party, CM Chouhan said, “I want to say one more thing that if they (Scindia and his companions) were wrong then, how would the public make them win by thousands of votes in by-elections. Those who won by 1000 or 2000 votes by staying in Congress, they won by 50 to 60 thousand votes in the by-poll. We are not running the government because of someone’s favour, they resigned, contested elections and came back victorious.”

Competition of pettiness in Congress

“In Congress, there is a contest of petty behaviour. Every congressman, including Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, wants to make a remark to disparage the other congressman,” the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

"God knows what will happen to the Congress,” CM Chouhan further stated.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exodus

After having disagreements with the party's leadership in 2020, Scindia, a longtime member of the Congress, left the organisation and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). When he belonged to the grand old party, Scindia was seen as a leader close to Rahul Gandhi.

Owing to Scindia's departure from the Congress, the Kamal Nath-led administration in Madhya Pradesh was overthrown, paving the way for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government to assume power.