FULL INDUCTION: Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP, Shows Mirror To His Old Party Congress

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress party, he joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of party national president JP Nadda. He was formally inducted at the party headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital.

Welcoming Scindia into the Party Nadda said, "Today is a matter of great happiness for all of us and today I am remembering our senior-most leader, the late Rajmata Scindia. Both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have been a major contributor to the ideology from the founding and establishment of the party."

Nadda further added, "Jyotiraditya Ji is joining his family today, I welcome him heartily. Rajmata Ji has been an idol for us and a leader who gives a vision and direction to all of us. She helped the party to advance its ideology from infancy. I extend my heartfelt greetings on my behalf and on behalf of all the workers."

Scindia's first statement after joining BJP

As the former Congress leader joined BJP, he thanked BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for welcoming him into the party. He said, " I have always believed that our aim should be to serve the people of our country. I and my father has always served the country. I am unhappy; we cannot serve the country by being in the Congress party."

According to Scindia, the Congress party is not the same anymore. Slamming the Kamal-Nath led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "In Madhya Pradesh, we had threaded a dream in 2018 when the government was formed. But within 18 months, all the dreams were shattered. The farmer community in MP were tormented. Even today, they did not get the bonus. There are thousands of farmers in MP against whom the cases are still going on. Where the farmers are stressed, young people are also helpless." He further added that there are several corruption charges on Congress.

Lauding the BJP government, he said, "I feel lucky that JP Nadda, our Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah provided me with the platform through which I can serve the people of the country. In India's history, only BJP has got the absolute mandate not once, but two times. They have put forth India's name on a global level. I believe India's future is safe in PM Modi's hands."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Congress passes resolution against Scindia

Congress has passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Kamal Nath held an emergency meeting of all his MLAs but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs attended. Moreover, he has told Congress to be ready for mid-term polls.

"Congress legislative party condemns the unfortunate manner in which attempt has been made to insult the people's mandate by satisfying the personal ambitions of Jyotiraditya Scindia. We unanimously express gratitude to Congress president that she expelled Jyotiraditya Scindia from the primary membership of the party."

MP Assembly's current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources.

