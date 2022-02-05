Scindia Lambasts Rahul Gandhi Over '2 Indias' Remark: 'Surprised A Citizen Could Say This'

Launching a fierce attack on his former colleague Rahul Gandhi over his 'two Indias' remark, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his surprise that any citizen could make such a statement. Maintaining that the country is united, he opined that Gandhi wanted a pre-2014 India where corruption was rampant. It is worth noting that Scindia was not only a Congress MP during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government but also served as the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Commerce and Industry and Power.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, "Rahul Gandhi is saying that India has been divided into two parts. I am surprised that an Indian citizen could give such a statement. My country is India. My country is united. My country is one family. The culture of brotherhood has also prevailed in my country."

He added, "Perhaps, Rahul Gandhi was referring to the issue that there was one country before 2014 where there was no progress and development. Only corruption would take place. Before Modi Ji, there used to be economic mismanagement. After Modi Ji, a second country has emerged where corruption has been stopped, the doors of progress and development have been opened and India is standing out on the world stage and the poor are getting not only their right but also new opportunities of progress and development."

Rahul Gandhi stokes row with '2 Indias' remark

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on BJP over issues such as federalism, unemployment and national security. At the beginning of his speech, he opined that there is one India for the rich and powerful and another for the poor. Moreover, he expressed concern about the widening gap between these two sections of society.

Rahul Gandhi opined, "There are now two Indias. There is no longer one India. One India is for the extremely rich people, for those who have immense wealth, for those who have immense power, for those who do not need a job, for those who do not need water connections and electricity connections but for those who control the heartbeat of the country."

"The other India is for the poor. And the gap between these two Indias is widening," the Wayanad MP elaborated. On this occasion, he asserted that 3 crore jobs were lost in the last year and that 23 crore people were pushed back into poverty under the Modi regime,"