Scindia Lauds BJP's Performance In Rajya Sabha Elections, Calls It 'victory Of Truth'

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday expressed his happiness on the Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) resounding win in the Rajya Sabha Elections calling it a 'victory of truth'. Speaking to Republic TV, Scindia stated that the results had reflected the trust of the people, as well as that of existing MLAs towards the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the victory of truth. Our victory in the Rajya Sabha polls is the result of good governance. This reflects trust reposed by the people of Maharashtra and every state on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the trust reposed by the elected members, the MLAs, and others towards the leadership of the BJP," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He added, "From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank every single MLA in every state where the election has been held where the BJP had resounding victories across the board, translating into a historic majority in both the houses of the parliament- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha."

BJP wins big in Rajya Sabha elections

In a nail-biting contest, the first such for the Upper House of the parliament in decades, the BJP won 8 out of the 16 seats with a clear mandate in 3 states-- Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka. Despite a tussle over cross-voting, suspected breach of election protocols, and a delayed counting by 8 hours, two BJP candidates and an Independent backed by the party, who had an outside chance of getting elected, clinched victories.

Maharashtra's ruling MVA alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress suffered a big jolt with the opposition BJP winning 3of the 6 Rajya Sabha seats in the state. On the other hand, in a big morale boost for the Congress following its poor show in the recently-concluded assembly elections, the party bagged all 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan even amid allegations of horse-trading.

The big winners include BJP's Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, former state minister Anil Bonde, and Dhananjay Mahadik, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, NCP’s Praful Patel, and Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Jairam Ramesh and Imran Pratapgarhi.

