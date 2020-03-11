Scindia Levels Corruption Charges Against Congress; Cites 'sand Mafias, Farmer Distress'

Jyotiraditya Scindia was formally inducted in the BJP on March 11, after he exited his former party, Congress, ending an 18-year-long association. Joining the saffron party in the presence of BJP national chief JP Nadda, Scindia accused the Congress party of corruption. He said that the dream that was envisioned for Madhya Pradesh was shattered within 18 months of the Kamal Nath-led government. In addition, he said that the Congress party is not what it used to be before.

He said, "I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). I have worked for my state and my nation through Congress but the party is not the same anymore, there is widespread corruption in the party, sand mafias and farmer distress." "The dream we saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months. I feel fortunate that PM Narendra Modi, J P Nadda gave me the platform through which I can serve the people. Be it about farmers, wherein it was said that waive the loans off within 10 days. But it has not happened even in 18 months. Where the farmer is unhappy, the young is also upset, there is unemployment," Scindia added.

The former Guna MP announced his formal resignation from the party on March 10, which was called as an 'expulsion' from the Congress party. Welcoming Scindia into the Party Nadda said, "Today is a matter of great happiness for all of us and today I am remembering our senior-most leader, the late Rajmata Scindia. Both the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP have been a major contributor to the ideology from the founding and establishment of the party.

Congress takes on Scindia

Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology. Hitting out at Scindia, many Congress leaders referred to the 1857 revolt against the East India Company and the role of the Scindia royals back then as well as Vijaya Raje Scindia's switch from the Congress in 1967. Congress' prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday and appeared set to join the BJP amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

Early last week, Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh repeatedly leveled horse-trading charges against the BJP. Digvijaya said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader. On March 2, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that Shivraj Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to sack the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. "Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh alleged.

(With agency inputs)

