Scindia Says His 'friend' Pilot Questioned Cong Credibility, Adds 'they Don't Like That'

With Congress constituting a 3-member committee to address Sachin Pilot's concerns, his peer BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday, said that everyone knows what concerns he had raised. Alleging that Congress is 'desperate to resurrect itself', he said that his fied of 20 years - Pilot had questioned its credibility, which was not liked. Scindia left the Congress in March, bringing down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Pilot is my friend. He has been in Public life for 20 years with me. You know the concerns he raised. We know how Congress is now desperate to resurrect themselves. Credibility is now being questioned in Congress & no one likes that," he said to reporters.

Congress sets up 3-member committee

On Sunday, acting on the promise to ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday constituted a 3-member committee to ensure the smooth resolution of recent issues in Rajasthan. The committee comprises of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken. Moreover, the party also replaced Rajasthan General Secretary Avinash Pandey with Ajay Maken.

On Friday, CM Ashok Gehlot won the trust vote moved by Congress in the Rajasthan Assembly, after the return of Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs, ending the month-long crisis of the government. The Gehlot government proved its majority with the support of 123 MLAs while BJP had only 75 MLAs to oppose it. Meanwhile, Pilot was blatantly sidelined after he was allocated a seat close to the opposition instead of his usual seat next to CM Ashok Gehlot.

Pilot returns to Congress

On Monday, Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs returned to Congress after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi met with him, agreeing to appoint a 3-member panel to probe into Sachin Pilot's demands. While sources had reported that the Gehlot camp is dissatisfied with Pilot and his rebel MLAs' return, Pilot has maintained that he had only highlighted certain governance issues and there was no friction in the party. Pilot currently holds no post in the Gehlot government or the party and is only a Congress member.

Pilot & his MLAs rebelled when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government with BJP members. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Congress then sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, PCC chief and cabinet posts and sought all 19 MLAs' disqualification.

