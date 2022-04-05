Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha on Tuesday spoke about the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war. The Minister was speaking in the Lower House of Parliament during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi. During the discussion, the Minister said that India is the only country that had its rescue mission functioning until the last Indian national was brought back. Lok Sabha discussed the issue of the Russia-Ukraine war under Rule 193.

"When the war began, we heard a lot of remarks - why were advisories not issued on time? India is one of those leading countries that first issued advisories. We issued advisories on 15th, 18th, 20th & 21st Feb - 4 advisories. Several countries had shut down their Missions (in Ukraine). They left the country. It is only India that had its Mission functioning until the last Indian citizen was brought back," said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"PM took command into his hands, as 'pradhan sevak', as protector of every Indian citizen.Meetings were held day and night. As Hardeep Puri said he was in Guwahati, I was in Madhya Pradesh. We received a phone call at 11.30 pm calling us back to Delhi, to be sent to Romania & Moldova," the Minister said.

The Civil Aviation Minister added, "IndiGo operated 35 flights, Air India operated 14, Go First operated 6 flights, Air Asia operated 3, Air India Express 9, SpiceJet 9 & 4 C-17 Globemasters of IAF did sorties and evacuated 23,000 students safely."

The Union Minister Scindia played a key role in coordinating efforts of various airlines, including private airlines to fly aircraft to the war-inflicted country in order to bring stranded Indian nationals back. Four Union Ministers- Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General VK Singh were dispatched to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process.

The discussion in Lok Sabha on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was to understand how the current situation is and what is India's stand in the conflict. The discussion also included the Indian government plans to accommodate the Indian students who were brought back under Operation Ganga via special flights and the fuel prices hike due to the crisis. Minister of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be replying after the discussion.

Operation Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Operation Ganga on February 26, 2022, as Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The first evacuation flight from Bucharest reached the national capital, New Delhi on February 27, carrying over 249 Indian nationals. The mission was continued till March 11 and it brought back more than 22,000 Indian nationals on more than 80 flights. Operation Ganga also rescued several other students including citizens from Bangladesh and Nepal.

Image: ANI, PTI