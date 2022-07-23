Scindia Says 'people's Money Sacrificed For Corruption' In Bengal After Minister's Arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal after TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the SSC recruitment scam on Saturday. Joining in the cue of other BJP leaders, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also reacted to the development.

Speaking to the media hours after the TMC leader was arrested, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Scindia, claimed that the arrest is evidence of the fact that people's money has been looted and sacrificed for corruption in the state. "I am confident that people will get to know about it," he further added.

This is evidence of the fact that how people's money is being sacrificed for corruption in Bengal. People will get to completely know about it, I am confident: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on West Bengal SSC scam pic.twitter.com/qlxqMP335P — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

Among others, many other BJP leaders including party MP Saumitra Khan and BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh have also slammed the TMC government over the same.

Saumitra Khan went on to call TMC a "chor party (party of thieves)". He also accused TMC leader and Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee of being involved in every scam in the state. On the other hand, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh slammed the state government regarding the uncovering of the major SSC scam and said that more names will come forward in the coming days.

ED arrests TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide in SSC scam case

A day after carrying out multiple raids across premises linked to the SSC recruitment scam case, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee along with his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee, from whose residence around Rs 20 core cash was recovered by the agency.

Chatterjee was earlier interrogated at his residence; however, he did not cooperate with the officials following which he was detained, reported PTI. While he has been taken to the ED's office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, later, he will be produced in court.

(Image: PTI)