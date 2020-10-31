Scindia Scoffs At Kamal Nath Over 'Item' Jibe; Says 'people Of MP Will Make Him Apologise'

Hitting out at Former chief minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that the people of the state would make the former apologise for his comments on a woman leader. On October 18, Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra.

Scindia lambasted Kamal Nath, stating that despite EC taking action over the incident, former Congress president refuses to apologize.

"The person (Nath) has used bad words against a woman (a BJP leader), especially the one belonging to Scheduled Caste. The Election Commission (EC) had first asked for an explanation and action had also been taken against him. Now he is saying that other parties are losing. I am surprised at Kamal Nath's behaviour. Despite the EC action and former Congress president asking him to apologise for his comments, he refuses to do so. The public will make him say sorry on November 3 and give him a befitting reply," the BJP leader said.

Maintaining that there was neither any premeditation nor design to dishonour a woman, the senior Kamal Nath had claimed that his remarks were an "admonition of the political scenario which is replete with drama". Moreover, Nath put on record that he expressed regret for his comment on the next day itself, i.e October 19.

EC Revokes Ex-CM Kamal Nath's 'star Campaigner' Status Over 'item'

After pulling up ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday, revoked his 'star campaigner' status. The EC stated that if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Item' remark sparks row

Addressing a rally in Dabra on October 18 while campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, Nath had referred to MP Minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi as an 'item'. He said, "Suresh Raje is our candidate. He is a simple person. He is not like her. Why should I even take her name? You know her better than me. I should have warned you in advance. She is such an item". While Kamal Nath expressed a conditional apology following a considerable uproar from Imarti Devi and BJP leaders, he claimed that the word 'item' was commonly used in Parliament and state legislatures.

In his reply submitted to the notice by the EC, the senior Congress leader contended that the context of his 'item' jibe was completely misunderstood. Alleging that the complaint was an "election driven narrative" of BJP, he stated that there was no ill will and malice during his speech at Dabra on October 18. According to him, BJP wanted to deflect attention from the discourse of unethical defection resulting in the fall of his government.

