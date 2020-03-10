MASSIVE: 'Jyotiraditya Scindia To Play A National Role In BJP,' Says Aunt Yashodhara Raje

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Networks, Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt and senior BJP leader Yashodhara Raje on Tuesday said that Scindia will be playing a national role in the BJP after he joins the party. She also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will decide and make use of Scindia's talent for the betterment of the BJP.

Speaking to Republic TV Raje said, "Of course, he will be playing a national role. I have been told that when he joins, he may be in Rajya Sabha or Central Ministry. So this is up to the PM and HM. I think he does have a big role to play. He has been a Central Minister. He is matured and knows how to get things done. PM will be making use of his talent. I am just listening. This family has played well in the Central and State levels. He is prepared for Central and State roles. He has been in many departments."

READ | Madhya Pradesh Crisis LIVE Updates: Scindia Resigns From Congress; 22 MP MLAs Follow Suit

'He is just coming back home'

Further speaking about Scindia's resignation she said, "You never talk about secrets that go into the house. I don't think that's rocket science. We all know what was happening in the Congress party. When self-respect is beaten upon, there are not many alternatives left. There are no issues left he is coming back. Whatever Dada learned from my mother. He is just coming back home."

"I would say nothing more. It's already done and over with. Look at the bigger picture. BJP recognized the kind of leadership and strength he has and they want that in MP. They know by which way they give him leadership in the party. Scindia's name was always there because of Mrs. Gandhi during an emergency. My brother left the party. My mother and Thackeray Ji decided that they would not let anyone stand against him in Gwalior. My mother's last wish. On his birthday, I said 2 days back, this is happening. It's a beautiful gesture as it's happening in Holi. This was going to happen on Dada's 75th birthday," she added.

READ | STUNNING: Redfaced Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Was 'expelled'; Quotes Sonia Gandhi

Raje on Congress

Further talking about her family history with Congress, she said, "I am not going to reflect about what Congress did and whatnot with my brother. So I can't say about that. In his last days, he died because he was taking a rally which Sheila Dixit was supposed to carry. I do see that my nephew in the last one year. He could have been used in many ways. There was a disconnect in many ways. I don't wanna talk about this in public. He is now in a party that recognizes his value and leadership."

"Strategies are made within parties by their leaders. I can't say what is happening in the Congress house. He was away from his constituencies. He lost in Lok Sabha and that's unfortunate. I am not going to put live bombs. Scindia family has always been one and I am not going to let go that. There must be many reasons why he left the party. There must have been huge disconnect issues which must have led to him taking this massive step," she added.

READ | Kamal Nath Responds As Scindia Camp Resigns; Writes To Governor Seeking Ministers' Removal

'Under Shivraj's leadership, all will unite'

Lastly talking about BJP's plan in Madhya Pradesh she said, " First, let the resignation come. then formal entry comes. After BJP forms govt, that will be best for MP. We will work for future elections. Under Shivraj's leadership, all will unite. For 1 year everyone was distorted. Since Jyotiraditya is coming back home, we will work hard for better MP. My mother was very pained when he made this decision to leave in the emergency. She couldn't get over that pain. My nephew would come to pay her respect. I can only imagine how my brother left. They must be looking down and they must be happy to see this. Have nothing else to add to this story."

READ | Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara Elated At His 'Ghar-wapsi'; Recalls Madhavrao's Jana Sangh Days