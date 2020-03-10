Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara Elated At His 'Ghar-wapsi'; Recalls Madhavrao's Jana Sangh Days

Expressing happiness over Jyotiraditya Scindia's imminent joining in BJP, his aunt and senior BJP leader Yashodhara Raje on Tuesday has said it was a joyous 'Ghar-wapsi'. Talking about Scindia's self-respect being constantly attacked, she added that Jyotiraditya's father - Madhavrao Scindia had initially joined Jana Sangh. Yashodhara has allegedly been trying to convince Scindia since the early fallout and snub by CM Kamal Nath.

Yashodhara Raje elated at Scindia's 'Ghar-Wapsi'

"When Amma (Jyotiraditya's grandmother) had sent Dada (Madhavrao Scindia) to Oxford, he returned first to Jan Sangh. That combination of Amma and Dada in Jan Sangh - I have no words. Then during emergency, Dada had said we have a lot to lose, so I must go. He said I have my family and must protect them. I think that Shivraj Chouhan and PM Modi with Amit Shah have decided a big role for him," she said to Republic TV.

She added, "It is a great development that he has come back to BJP in a different avatar. Self-respect is such a thing that if one cannot protect it and is being attacked continuously, how would one feel? Maybe his leadership was not recognised, I don't know as I am not in Congress." When asked about Congress snubbing Scindia, she said,"One can attack him now on anything. When you are making personal attacks you are trying to hurt him as you are left with no other option. I think this is also a personal victory."

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 94 MLAs. The resignation of 20 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 104. 6 MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources.