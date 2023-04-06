Scindia’s Befitting Reply To Ramesh Poem Criticising His Family; ‘Study History More...'

Escalating the war of words, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, April 5, gave a befitting reply to Congress leader Jiaram Ramesh after he shared a poem critical of the Scindia family on Twitter. Asking the Congress leader to study history more than poetry, Scindia quoted Jawahar Lal Nehru's 'Glimpses of World History' and said that the Marathas always remained to challenge British supremacy.

The war of words began after Jiaram Ramesh quoted a news report showing Scindia slamming Rahul Gandhi and in a tweet said, “Has he (Jyotiraditya Scindia) forgotten Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's immortal poem on the Rani of Jhansi? Angrezo Ke Mitra Scindia Ne Chhodi Rajdhani Thi, Bundele Harbolo Ke Munh Hamne Suni Kahani Thi, Khoob Ladi Mardani Wah Tou Jhansi Wali Rani Thi."

Responding to Ramesh’s poem reference, Scindia took to Twitter and wrote, “They (Marathas) had practically inherited the Delhi Empire. The Marathas remained to challenge British supremacy. But the Maratha power went to pieces after the death of Mahadji Scindia."

Scindia again took a reference from Nehru’s book and added, "The Marathas defeated the British in the South in 1782. In the north, Scindia of Gwalior was dominant and controlled the poor hapless Emperor of Delhi."

Notably, the faceoff between Scindia and Jairam Ramesh ignited after the former Congress leader launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and his old party, alleging that the party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country.

Scindia’s sharp attack on Rahul

Launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, ex-Congress member and now a BJP leader alleged that the grand old party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" who works against the country. The Union minister’s attack came following the special treatment given to Rahul Gandhi by the Congress party after he was convicted in a defamation case.

Accusing the party of pressuring the judiciary and doing everything possible to stay relevant, Scindia said, “This party has insulted backward classes, sought proof of our armed forces' bravery and spoken about our soldiers being beaten up by China.”

