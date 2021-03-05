SCOOP: BJP To Field All Big Leaders Against TMC In Bengal; Suvendu From High-stake Seat

In the battle for West Bengal, the fight between the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the BJP is heating up as the polling date comes closer. The BJP has decided to go all-out and field all its big faces in the state to contest elections against top leaders of the TMC, sources informed Republic Media Network on Friday.

BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari among others will contest elections from high stake seats against Mamata Banerjee's party. Sources said that the BJP will put up big faces to contest from Diamond Harbour seats. The decision was taken at the BJP's central election committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, sources said. Meanwhile, the meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) scheduled to be held on Friday has been cancelled, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Shah along with other members of the committee held deliberations at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. PTI, quoting party sources, reported that the CEC may clear the names of the candidates for most of the seats in the two states where elections will be held in the first two phases on March 27 and April 1. While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.

One of the high-profile contests in the high-stakes Bengal polls is likely to be a direct fight between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former confidant and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat. BJP state leaders want Adhikari to fight against Banerjee from the Nandigram seat. A few days back, Adhikari himself announced that he wants to contest against Banerjee. The West Bengal Chief Ministere had on January 18 announced that she would contest from Nandigram as well as Bhowanipur seats.

In case, Adhikari does not contest the polls from the Nandigram seat against the TMC chief, then a minister from the Central government is likely to be fielded against Banerjee but the discussion is yet to be finalised, according to ANI. The BJP has high stakes in West Bengal and Assam. In Bengal, it has mounted an aggressive, all-out campaign, deploying a number of leaders drawn from various states and considered adept in poll campaigning, to end the 10-year-old reign of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With agency inputs)