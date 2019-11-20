SCOOP: Maharashtra Congress Urges Sonia Gandhi To Not Ally With Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Congress workers have urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to not go ahead with an alliance with the saffron party--Shiv Sena. As per reports, the state leadership of the Congress party has even written to the party chief saying the same. Confusion continues to prevail as far as Congress is concerned over an alliance with the ideologically differing party.

Gandhi on Wednesday refused to comment on the progress being made in the formation of a new government in Maharashtra. Her response came as Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that a government led by his party will be in place by next month in Maharashtra. Addressing the media Sanjay Raut on Wednesday morning said, "The process to form the government will complete in the next 5-6 days and a popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on."

"No comments," Gandhi said in Parliament House when reporters posed questions on the political situation in Maharashtra. In a conversation with the media two days ago at the national capital, Pawar claimed that BJP-Shiv Sena and NCP-Congress are separate and walk a different path. Moreover, when questioned on Shiv Sena's declaration of a government formation with the NCP, Pawar responded saying, "Really?" He said, "What talks? Talks regarding what? There are no talks now. BJP-Sena is separate, NCP-Congress is different. How can you say this? They have to pave their path, and we have to pave ours."

However, as per sources, top leaders of the Congress and NCP are likely to meet in the national capital on Wednesday. The NCP and Congress leaders are expected to discuss a myriad of issues. They are likely to give a final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of both parties. Sources reveal that as soon as the final draft of the CMP is approved by the high command of both parties, discussions with the Shiv Sena would be held.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena saffron alliance won 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, bagged 44 and 54 seats respectively. However, failing to evolve a consensus over the chief minister's post, the two saffron parties parted ways, with the Sena exploring the possibility of tying up with the Congress-NCP.

