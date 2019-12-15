SCOOP: Prashant Kishor Predicts Mamata Banerjee's Win In 2021, Talks On NRC,CAB & Kejriwal

After meeting with Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, party Vice-president and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that he had not offered to resign from his post and had only talked about the party's stance on Citizenship Act and NRC, speaking exclusively to Republic TV. While he differs from the party's stance on the Citizenship Act, he says that the CM has reassured him that the state government will oppose the implementation of NRC. He also stated that Nitish Kumar will clarify the party's stance on both after his climate change yatra.

Prashant Kishor says 'I did not resign'

"I never resigned. Media has been talking about it through sources.I talked with Nitishji on NRC and Citizenship Act. While the party has maintained its support to the Citizenship Act, I have voiced my stance against the Act. But the party is firm on its stance that there will be no NRC in Bihar. Nitishji has said that he will clarify the party's stance on the issue after completing his climate change yatra named -‘Jal, Jeevan, Haryali’," he said.

When asked about rifts among JD(U) chief and himself, he said, "Nitish Kumar does not require any reminder on the social philosophies. I am sure the party won't change its stance". On being asked about the various party members who had shown him the door on his opposition to JD(U)'s support to Citizenship Act, he added, "There are people of different thoughts in the party, it is no embarrassment to me."

Kishor stands firm on opposing CAB and NRC

Taking about the harm which would befall due to the implementation of CAB and NRC, he said,"Combination of NRC and CAB is lethal and discriminatory. The certain amount of population which does not make to the list of NRC, you say that except one community all will get citizenship. This is discriminatory and we are against this."

On Arvind Kejriwal's chances in Delhi

Refusing to comment on Delhi polls and his polls campaign with Arvind Kejriwal, he said that I-PAC had joined the AAP's campaign, not himself in general. Kejriwal has roped in Kishor's firm Indian Political Action Committee to help in his re-election bid. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 has nominated Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari as its CM candidate, in a bid to rule at Centre and the national capital.

"I-PAC is an independent organisation. It is not owned by me, but I am associated with it. I do not have any assessment with respect to Delhi polls. I-PAC will decide how much time I have to spend on a particular political campaign."

Kishor predicts Mamata Banerjee's victory in 2021

Predicting a probable victory for Trinamool Congress in 2021 West Bengal polls, he said that the recent by-polls were good for the party as it won all 3 seats. He predicted that if Trinamool continues ist good work, Mamata Banerjee will retain her seat. He also declined any involvement in Banerjee's change in behaviour to a less fiery phase.

"Trinamool has won 2 seats which have never been held by Trinamool in the past 25 years. If Trinamool continues its efforts and continues to work for social welfare then Mamata Banerjee should win in 2021," he said. He added,"Our work is to guide their strengths and skills with respect to elections. I cannot temper anyone's behaviour, it does not fall under our (I-PAC)'s official duties."

On a regional third front

On being asked about creating a regional party front to challenge BJP in 2024, he said, "As we are not a political party, then how can we challenge BJP? If someone has to challenge then it should be JD(U) - as I am with JD(U). If the firm which was started by 3-4 people and has now expanded to 2000 employees is its own growth. We are not working on any political party's growth or against any party. The demand is for I-PAC, not Prashant Kishor."

Refusing to join either parliamentary houses for the next 10 years, he added, "I do not wish to be a part of the parliament for at least 10 years - both Upper and Lower House. I wish to work at the grassroots level in Bihar, learning about the people here. I am working towards electing better officials in 8500 panchayat elections."

AAP ropes in I-PAC, Kishor meets Nitish

During a closed-door meeting with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, Kishor had allegedly offered to resign over the spat on Citizenship Act. However, Kumar refused to accept the resignation. Currently, Kishor's I-PAC is involved in the political campaign for Trinamool Party in West Bengal, AAP in Delhi and is in talks with DMK in Tamil Nadu. Kishor was previously involved in PM Modi's CM campaign in 2012, PM campaign in 2014, Congress' 2017 State poll campaign in UP and Punjab, Shiv Sena in 2019 Maharashtra polls and YSRCP's 2019 Lok Sabha/Assembly polls.