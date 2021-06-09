Senior Congress Leader Jitin Prasada Joins BJP Months Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls

In a massive development on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. This assumes significance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to take place early next year. The leader who is perceived as Rahul Gandhi's close aide met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the switch. His induction into BJP will serve as a huge embarrassment to Congress as he was the AICC in charge for the West Bengal Assembly polls in which his party was wiped out. This brings to an end the speculation regarding Prasada's place in Congress.

#BREAKING | Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada likely to join BJP ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Tap to watch #LIVE updates-https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/BiI3FzRnsq — Republic (@republic) June 9, 2021

Encouraging start to career & recent setbacks

Born on November 29,1973, Jitin Prasada was educated at the Shri Ram College of Commerce and also completed his MBA. Commencing his political career with the Indian Youth Congress in 2001, he won his first election three years later by winning the Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha seat. He also went to win in the 2009 Lok Sabha election- this time from Dhaurara. He served as MoS during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA tenure handling portfolios such as Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development.

However, his career suffered a setback as he lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019 where he lost his deposit. He was one of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, making suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. This led to an adverse reaction from a certain section of the party.

Responding angrily to this development, UP Congress' Lakhimpur unit passed a resolution seeking strict action against all 23 signatories- singling out Prasada by name. The resolution claimed that Prasada is the only UP letter who signed the letter and alleged that he and his family have been against the Gandhis - recalling how Jitendra Prasada (Jitin's father) had challenged Sonia Gandhi's election as party chief in 2000. The resolution adds that inspite of this, his son was given a Lok Sabha ticket and made a minister in the UPA regime.