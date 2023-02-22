SCOOP: Tejashwi Yadav To Be Made Bihar CM After Holi?

In a major political scoop from Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Gopal Mandal has declared that Tejashwi Yadav will be appointed as the Chief Minister after Holi in March. Mandal revealed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has plans to contest the Vidhan Sabha elections under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav in 2025, so the Deputy CM will be appointed the CM soon.

"2025 is far fetched, and I hope that in March itself Tejashwi Ji will lead Bihar. I have no doubts that Nitish Ji will hand him over the responsibility. And I wish the Nitish Ji become the country's Prime Minister and Tejashwi Ji becomes the people's voice in Bihar," the MLA said. This comes just hours after Tajashwi Yadav said that he is not in hurry to become the Chief Minister claiming that the Mahagathbandhan [RJD+ JD(U) + Congress] is functioning well under Nitish Kumar.

Cracks in Mahagathbandhan?

While talking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav had said that the alliance's main objective is to get rid of the BJP after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We have an ideology that we cannot let communal forces enter because of our selfishness," Tejashwi Yadav added. This is said to be part of the 'deal' between Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar that the latter will take over the central leadership and act as the face of the opposition while the former would be made to lead Bihar. However, the Bihar CM's efforts to lead the opposition seems to be ineffective as the Congress, sources say, is reluctant to follow owing to Nitish Kumar's weakening influence in the state.

The speculations of a crack in the Mahagathbandhan was confirmed when Upendra Kushwaha resigned from the Janata Dal (United) and launched his own paty Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal. At a press conference of his party's unveiling, Kushwaha had said that "Nitish Kumar did good in the beginning but in the end, the path he started walking is bad for him and Bihar."