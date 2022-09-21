A massive faceoff erupted between TDP and YSRCP on Wednesday after the workers of Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP staged a protest against the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh over the renaming of the NTR University of Health Sciences as YSR Health University. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday passed the "Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022" to rename Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Following the protests by TDP cadres outside the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and at the NTR University campus, a commotion was also witnessed in the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday as the TDP legislators stalled the proceedings of the Hosue demanding the government to drop the move.

All 13 TDP MLAs in the Assembly were suspended after the tussle that erupted in the Assembly. The MLAs were seen holding placards in the House. They also raised slogans of 'NTR Amar hai' and 'Johar NTR'. The MLAs also burnt the copies of the bill outside the Assembly.

AP | 13 TDP MLAs suspended from the House on last day of Assembly session after uproar over renaming of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences. The MLAs also burnt copies of 'The Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022’ pic.twitter.com/CfrdlajrG8 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Why the name change?

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party proposed to change the name NTR University after its party founder and former Chief Minister of the state YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who was popularly known as YSR. Notably, the Incumbent Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of YSR.

Following the news of name change, TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for its move and said that the move shows the true nature of the government. The TDP demanded that the name of the university should not change and should remain after TDP's founder NT Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR.

He also mentioned that no successive Chief Minister, including the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, never thought of changing the name of the University which acquired national recognition. "It is totally illogical to think of changing the name of NTR Health University now, after 36 long years of its establishment," he added.

Naidu also questioned YSRCP's decision to rename the University after its party founder and asked the incumbent government as to how the late YSR is connected with NTR Health University, which was established in 1986. Commenting on the decision, Naidu also alleged that deleting the name of late NTR from the Health University reflects the defeat of the YSRCP government.