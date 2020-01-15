'Screaming Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Not True Patriotism': BJP's Bengal Unit VP

Taking a different line from his party, BJP's West Bengal Unit'ws VIce president Chandra Kumar Bose, who is a grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has said that 'screaming Bharat Mata ki Jai' is not nationalism. Expressing his views on Twitter, he on Wednesday has tweeted that "obsession" with nationalism will not make anyone a true nationalist. He said that by following the "inclusive" ideas of Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose, one can become a true nationalist. This comes days after he said that why not include Muslims too in the controversial citizenship amendment act.

Obsession with Nationalism does not make individuals true nationalists!Screaming BharatMataKiJai also doesn't reflect true patriotism!But by following the inclusive ideology of #SwamiVivekananda & #NetajiSubhasChandraBose- understanding the concept of Bharat is true nationalism. pic.twitter.com/KcBv5lTz52 — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) January 15, 2020

Earlier, Bose stated that the idea of the Citizenship Amendment is good in principle and that he supported it, however, he felt that it was polarising on religion since Muslims were not included in the act. "Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) states that it is not based on religion. Then why are we stating that it is meant for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs? We should also include Muslims," he said.

He also tweeted about the same: “If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating — Hindu, Sikh, Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent…If Muslims are not being persecuted in their home country they would not come,so there’s no harm in including them. However, this is not entirely true- what about Baluch who live in Pakistan & Afghanistan? What about Ahwadiyya in Pakistan?”

Cracks within Bengal BJP?

A controversy broke out when on Tuesday he said that elected “incapable” people using “abusive language”. In what seemed to be a slamming of BJP’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh’s, his remark suggested a crack within the Bengal BJP. Ghosh had threatened that anti-CAA protestors indulging in violence will be “beaten up” and “shoot”.

Addressing a party rally on Sunday in Ranathat, about 80 kilometers from Kolkata, Ghosh went ballistic saying the governments in BJP-ruled Assam, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have shot dead “like dogs” those protesting against the new Citizenship Act. He said once a BJP government was installed in Bengal, “We will hit them with sticks, shoot them, and also send them to jail. Our governments have done exactly that.”

Without naming anyone, Bose stated: “When persons who are incapable ,incapacitated get elected- then what do you expect – abusive language & negativism! #CleansePolitics!” the tweet read. However, he clarified that his tweet should not be connected to any individual in politics.

