'Script Was Ready': Assam CM Himanta Calls His Security Breach In Telangana 'premeditated'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday opened up about his security breach, which occurred during his visit to Telangana on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that the action was pre-planned and that he had not even started speaking against CM KCR when the incident unfolded.

Speaking to media, Sarma said, "During my function, a TRS supporter came to me. He told me why I spoke against Telangana CM. Then I told him that I have not yet started speaking. People took him away from my proximity after this Telangana police took him away from the ground."

The Assam Chief Minister also revealed that he visited Telangana with full permission. "It is alright that a political activist came near to me. I have no issue. But had he not been the political activist, he could have been somebody else then obviously the situation would have been different."

'I think it was premeditated,' says Assam CM

"I think it was premeditated. The person told me why I spoke against Telangana CM but that I hadn't started speaking. Only the organiser spoke at that time. From that, I can tell that it was pre-planned. It looks like the script was ready. The question is who has planned it," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

'Would've taken strict action if this happened with T'gana CM in Assam': Sarma

He added, "Somebody told me that the person was arrested under the mild sections which made him eligible for release. I think this is their decision but if this would have happened with Telangana CM in Assam, the state police had taken more stagnant action."

Sarma stated that the people of the state are not happy with KCR, remarking, "He might be vocal about the BJP government but I went there three times in the last six months and saw that people are not happy with him."

A man, purportedly a TRS worker, climbed onto the stage of a Ganeshotsav rally and dismantled Assam Chief Minister Sarma's microphone on Friday. The TRS leader has been identified as Nandu Vyas. The man was sent away from the stage and later police took control of him.