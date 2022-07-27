'SC's PMLA Verdict Should Be Respected': BJP's Nalin Kohli Welcomes Top Court's Decision

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the power of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said that the procedure for arrest is not arbitrary, BJP leader and SC advocate Nalin Kohli explained the money laundering act and said, "The purpose of the PMLA is to prevent money laundering and SC's verdict should be respected as one in this country is above law."

"No one is above law and SC's verdict should be respected," said BJP's Nalin Kohli.

Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson and Senior Supreme Court Advocate, Gaurav Bhatia said that the investigation agency is being unfairly targeted by the political parties of the country. Bhatia added, "ED while fulfilling its obligations towards the citizens of the country is being targeted by the political parties who have been indulged in the money laundering deeds."

Further explaining the top court's verdict, he added, "The Supreme Court while giving its judgement said that ED officers are not equivalent to the police officers and therefore, upheld the agency's right to arrest and seize assets under the PMLA."

Slamming the Opposition for name shaming the investigation agencies of the country, Bhatia told Republic, "The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unlike other governments, has given a free hand to the ED to make the arrests giving a message that nobody is above law."

SC upholds power of ED to arrest under PMLA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the ED's right to arrest and seize assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). SC Bench, led by Justice AM Khanwilkar, rejected several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of PMLA provisions. Supreme Court also ruled that the ED should put more information in the public domain.

The court also upheld the stringent twin bail conditions required under the law for granting bail to an accused. Notably, the two conditions require a court to hear the public prosecutor against the bail plea and reach a satisfaction that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accused is not guilty of the offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.