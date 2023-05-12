SC's Sena Row Verdict | Breach Of Constitutional Discipline Was A Concern: Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar spoke to Republic TV for a discussion on the SC verdict on Shiv Sena row on Thursday, May 11. The disqualification of MLAs, interpretation of constitutional provisions etc. was discussed.

When Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked Rahul Narwekar ‘were you on the edge’, he said, “There was no reason for me to be on the edge as I am not a part of the government and at no point of time did I say that “if it goes against us.” The question was not about the judgement going against me because I am not a part of the Government or the opposition. Having said that, let me tell you that, I was more concerned about the interpretation of the constitutional provisions and I was more concerned about the breach of constitutional discipline that could have happened if the judgement would have been pronounced where by the disqualification would have been decided by the courts.”

Rahul Narwekar also stated, ''I was very sure that we have a vibrant judiciary in place which follows constitutional discipline and an accordance with the mandate, with the constitution of India the jurisdiction authority and the right to decide petitions under schedule 10 for qualification solely lies with the speaker of the assembly and the courts have also upheld that. And by upholding this fact and this principle of law, the courts have in affect upheld the constitutional discipline and I would welcome this decision on this account.

Arnab the said, “But the Supreme Court has also said that the decision to appoint Mr Bharat Gogawale of the Shinde faction as the whip of the Shiv Sena was illegal and on that point, Uddhav Thackeray and all are jumping up and down and saying that the government is illegal.”

Rahul Narwekar responded by saying, “You must understand the background in which this decision was undertaken. If you look at the precedents and the records of the Maharashtra Assembly, whips of various parties for a long long time have been appointed on the basis of a resolution that has been passed by the legislature party. And therefore I was doing nothing different than what was done in the past. Previously when whips were appointed by Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress; they were appointed by way of resolution passed by the legislature party and therefore I was bound to carry forward that precedent.”