Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP & Police In Dindigul Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Tamil Nadu

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu, a scuffle broke out between BJP workers and the police in Dindigul on Thursday.

According to the sources, the clashes erupted after BJP workers saw police officials removing the flags of the saffron party. Notably, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the state on Friday, November 11, to take part in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Dindigul.

The scuffle started after Dindigul SP V Baskaran and his team started removing the BJP flags placed by the workers of the saffron camp to welcome the Prime Minister in the state. Following this, the BJP workers claimed that the police acted at the behest of the DMK government.

Speaking to Republic, the Chennai BJP in-charge SG Surya said, "This is nothing new, they have been doing this for the last several months in the state of Tamil Nadu. We can only see that they are scared of BJP's growth in the state. We don't understand why the police are creating mayhem. In the video as well you can see how arrogantly, he is talking to the cadres."

"We are waiting for the right time, but now we are eager to understand the reason behind the action. We are ready to take the battle with the DMK government ahead," he said, adding, "The police behaved as the hooligans of the DMK part. They can not escape and have to answer."

PM Modi’s visit to Dindigul

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to take part in the 36th convocation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in the Dindigul district. Following his visit, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister. Apart from PM Modi, Chief Minister is also expected to be present at the event.

According to the official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM will attend the convocation ceremony at GRI at around 3:30 pm after landing at the Madurai airport. More than 2,300 students from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 batches will receive their degrees during the ceremony.