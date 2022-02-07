SDMC councillor complains about Najafgarh DC in House; bureaucrat hits back

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and SDMC councillor Satyapal Malik on Monday alleged deputy commissioner in Najafgarh Zone has been "skipping important civic meetings" and sought action against him, even as the bureaucrat hit back, saying he was being "arm-twisted".

Malik, a former deputy mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, made the allegations against Najafgarh DC Bhupesh Chaudhary, during a special session of the SDMC House held here to discuss the annual budget of the civic body.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan, when contacted after the House proceedings, said he listened to the allegations levelled by Malik, and has directed authorities to "give him a report" on the accusations made.

The Najafgarh deputy commissioner (DC) said, "As a DC, I have several work, and in a recent local-level meeting, when I could not make it owing to another meeting, I had deputed a senior officer in my place. I think this is arm twisting." "I was locked in by Malik at my office chamber on Friday. And, now this is all being done to justify that act," he alleged.

The defiant bureaucrat accused Malik of treating the civic body "as his 'jagir' (property)", and therefore they feel "they can do anything".

"Let them do whatever they want to, we serve the government," he said.

Malik also claimed the deputy commissioner has not heeded his appeals to shut illegal liquor vends.

Elected in 2017, Chaudhary represents Roshanpura ward in Najafgarh Zone. The spat between the two comes ahead of the civic polls due early 2022.

"We have closed a large number of unauthorised vends, and any action has to follow a legal course, and we cannot just randomly close a liquor vend, at someone's whims and fancies," Chaudhary said.

PTI KND SRY

