SDPI Fields Taslim Rehmani For Mallapuram By-poll After IUML Candidate Vacates Seat

SDPI National Secretary Taslim Rehmani has announced on Thursday that he will contest the Kerala by-poll from Mallapuram after the seat was vacated by the IUML candidate. The SDPI leader will be contesting the Mallapuram by-poll which is essentially a Muslim stronghold. The Mallapuram seat has been vacated by P. K. Kunhalikutty to contest in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Earlier, Rehmani had contested in the Delhi assembly elections from Shaheen Bagh where he faced a drubbing. Speaking to Republic TV on his contention, Rehmani said that he does not understand why questions are being raised over his candidature.

"I dont understand why eyebrows are being raised by my contention. Where shall I contest? If Yogi Adityanath can go to Kerela to launch the BJP campaign, why can't I go to contest elections there? It is not a single party rule, it is a multi-party rule. You have seen the parliamentary proceedings in every parliamentary ward, there is a division of ward," Rehmani said.

IUML's Kunhalikutty had resigned from Lok Sabha last month, ahead of assembly elections in Kerala. He represented the Malappuram constituency in Kerala in the House. He was a long-serving MLA before being elected to the Lower House of Parliament in 2017 by winning a by-election necessitated by the demise of former Union Minister E Ahamed. Kunhalikutty has been elected as an MLA 7 times- Malappuram (1982, 1987), Kuttippuram (1991,1996, 2001) and Vengara (2011, 2016). Moreover, he has served as the Industries Minister during multiple UDF dispensations including the previous government led by Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Assembly polls

Kerala is all set to go for polls on April 16 before the tenure of the 14th Kerala Assembly comes to an end. A total of 2,67, 88,268 electors will elect the candidates from the 40,771 polling booths for the 15th Legislative Assembly in a single-phase poll. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CPI-M comprising left and like-minded parties is fighting the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and comprising like-minded parties.

Earlier in the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led UDF coalition registered a thumping victory with wins in 19 out of 20 parliamentary constituencies. Hoping for the same in the assembly polls 2021, the Congress is betting huge on former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad and is spearheading the campaign.

