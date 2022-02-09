SDPI Refutes Allegations Over Karnataka Hijab Controversy, Condemn 'poison Sown' By BJP

As the Karnataka hijab controversy is only getting bigger with each day passing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday issued its first response on the matter, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government of bringing 'fascism' in the state and 'sowing poison' among schools.

In a video message, SDPI leader Salim said, "Ever since fascism started here, we get to see saffron flags in several schools of North Karnataka. Ever since Independence, untill now, children of these same schools were studying peacefully like brothers and sisters and used to participate in each others' festivals. But now, we condemn the poison sown by the state government among these schools."

This comes a day after Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh suspected SDPI behind the incidents. Speaking to the media, Nagesh had said that it would all be clear once the investigation into the incidents is complete.

Meanwhile, public gatherings and protests on Wednesday have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks. The Karnataka High Court has referred the hijab matter to a larger bench, stating that there can be an interim relief only after the Chief Justice (CJ) takes a decision.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes when in December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, which did not allow students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."

Later, the hijab row spread to other parts of the state and escalated into a major controversy with political parties taking mileage out of it.