SDPI Says Imminent PFI Ban Unjustified; Asks 'Why Don't You Ban RSS? They Spread Hatred'

Amid speculations over a possible ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president MK Faizy questioned the move and advocated in favour of the extremist Islamic organisation. On April 15, sources told Republic TV that the BJP-led central government is likely to ban PFI as early as the end of this week.

Constituted in 2006 and having succeeded the National Development Front, PFI has been under the scanner of multiple intelligence and security agencies over alleged anti-social and anti-national activities.

"Why ban PFI? They are speaking the truth .. it is the RSS that is against it and wants to ban a voice that is speaking for justice. If you have issued with the funding give us the evidence. And arrest whomsoever you want to," the SDPI national head said.

'Why don't you ban RSS?'

In relation to Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence, Faizy said that members of the Muslim community were traumatised and the same prevailed across the country.

"Jahangirpuri clashes are an example that how Muslims are being traumatised. It happening all over the country. PFI Secretary why ban PFI, why don't you ban RSS? They are the ones spreading hate. What happened in Jahangirpuri is a show of how things are working against Muslims. They all have the support of the police as well," he added.

BJP-ruled Centre likely to ban PFI

Sources revealed that both the Enforcement Directorate as well as the National Investigation Agency have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack in the US.

To support its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organisations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a pivotal role in mobilising funding for the anti-CAA protests.

PFI is alleged to be involved in the following cases: