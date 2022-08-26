Second Blow To Congress: 5 J&K Leaders & Ex-Minister RS Chib Resign After Azad's Exit

In a second jolt to the Congress, five more top Jammu and Kashmir leaders have resigned from the party following in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad and expressing their disappointment with the Congress leadership. The G-23 leader's loyalists GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram resigned from the primary membership of Congress "in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad".

5 J&K leaders resign from Congress

This development comes moments after Republic TV reported that Congress is going to witness more resignations. The five leaders who resigned after Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit had earlier supported Azad when he rejected the offer to become Campaign Committee chairman of Congress for the upcoming J&K Assembly polls and also refused to take up their new roles.

The resignation letter, with signatures of all the five leaders, stated, "We the following legislators also Ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K here by resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of te party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad".

"We the five ex-MLAs are resigning from the Congress party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Now, only the JKPC president will be left alone," said J&K Congress leader GM Saroori.

Congress leader RS Chib resigns

Former Cabinet Minister and Congress leader RS Chib also resigned citing disappointment in the party's leadership. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Keeping in view the betterment of my state I feel that the Congress party has failed to contribute in the absence of a leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad who could guide the people of the state for the betterment, hence I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Indian National Congress."

