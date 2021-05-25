'Second COVID-19 Wave China's Viral War Against India,' Claims Kailash Vijavargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused China of conspiring against India alleging that the second wave of COVID-19 was a part of China's 'toolkit' against the country. Addressing a programme in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the second COVID-19 wave had been sent by China in attempts to 'malign India and PM Modi's image' worldwide. He also questioned why neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, or Afghanistan were safe from a second wave.

"This second wave of COVID, whether it has come or has been sent is a matter of discussion. Because if anyone in the world has challenged China, it was India and Modiji. The second wave has swept through only India. Neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, or Afghanistan haven't been affected. That's why I feel China is out to trouble India," said the BJP leader.

Global demand to investigate origins of COVID

The United States has become the latest country to join the global chorus that is demanding a proper investigation into the origins of Coronavirus. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued an official statement on Monday saying, "I have to say, I think the family members of the loved ones whose lives have been lost and deserve accurate information data, not jumping to a conclusion without having the information necessary to conclude where the origins are. What we do share, everyone in this country is a desire to know how this started, where it started, and prevent it from ever happening again. That's something we all share."

The demand to look into COVID's origins grew after a military document titled 'The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons' came to the fore. This document highlighted the Chinese military's alleged plans to utilise a bioweapon that could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse".

Noted British science writer Nicholas Wade's papers also added to the discourse on whether the deadly virus was doctored and developed in a Wuhan lab.

Another recent report in The Wall Street Journal has stated that several researchers at the Wuhan lab had become sick in autumn 2019, months before the country disclosed the existence of the COVID-19 virus.

India which has been particularly hard hit by the second wave of Coronavirus recorded 1,96,427 new cases on May 24 and added 3,26,850 recoveries and 3,511 deaths.