Second Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru To See Participation Of 24 Political Parties

Several leaders from 24 opposition parties are expected to attend the second opposition meeting in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 17-18. The meeting that would be convened by the Congress will see eight new parties extending their support to the opposition bloc to forge a united front against the BJP for the upcoming 2024 general polls. sources claimed.

"After last month's mega Opposition meet in Bihar’s Patna, top leaders of as many as 24 political parties will be attending the second meeting which is going to take place in Karnataka's Bengaluru," the sources said.

The new political parties that are ready to join the opposition bloc include Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Kongu Desa Makkal Katchi (KDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), All India Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph), and Kerala Congress (Mani), sources claimed.

It's pertinent to note that KDMK and MDMK were previously part of the NDA during the 2014 general elections. However, both Tamil Nadu-based political parties can be seen changing the gears during the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru.

Sonia Gandhi to attend Bengaluru meet

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to attend the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said on Monday (July 10). This will be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will mark her presence in the opposition parties meeting as the Patna meeting witnessed only Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal in attendance.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited top opposition leaders to participate in the unity meeting being held in Bengaluru. In a letter addressed to top opposition party leaders, Kharge reminded them about their participation in June 23 opposition meeting held in Patna called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and highlighted the success of the meeting.

"The meeting was a great success as we were able to discuss various important issues that threaten our democratic polity and came to a unanimous agreement on unitedly fighting the next General Elections," Kharge said in his invitation letter.

"In furtherance thereof, I request you to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting followed by dinner on July 17 at 6.00 pm in Bengaluru. The meeting will continue on July 18 2023 from 11.00 am onwards. Looking forward to meeting you in Bengaluru," Kharge further stated in his letter.

Top political leaders from a diverse range of political parties attended the opposition meeting hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 23. Leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin were among those who attended the meeting.