Second Phase Of Budget Session Starts On Monday; Might Be Cut Short Due To Assembly Polls

The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday with all COVID-19 precautions in place. However, its duration is likely to be curtailed in light of the Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory. The election campaigns are likely to keep the political leadership of most parties busy as the poll dates draw near.

Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are slated to begin from March 27 and will conclude with the counting of votes on May 2.

What's on agenda?

The budget session will conclude on April 8. The key focus of the session is to pass various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22, along with the Finance Bill. The government has also listed a number of bills for the second part of the session.

Key bills listed in part two of the Budget Session include - Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

As per reports, senior leaders of most parties are likely to skip the sittings of the House to focus on campaigning in the poll-bound states.

The first part of the session began on January 29, with the President's address. The address was boycotted by 20 Opposition parties, including Congress, to extend support to the protesting farmers who have been demanding complete rollback of the three farm laws.

The budget was presented on February 1. As many as 117 Members took part in the General Discussion on Union Budget and 173 Members participated in Zero Hour discussions. The first part of the session was disrupted several times as the opposition demanded a separate discussion on the farm laws. The session concluded on February 15.

