As rebellion grows within the Karnataka Congress, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed a sensational tape that has shown how Congress leaders across the party hierarchy, are miffed with the leadership of state chief DK Shivakumar. Ahead of a scheduled press conference at the Congress office in Bengaluru, a secret conversation between KPCC Media coordinator Saleem and former MP & MLC Ugrappa came to the fore. The leaders who were unaware of mikes being on began to speak off-camera and raised a series of allegations against Shivakumar accusing him of engaging in corruption.

KPCC Media coordinator Saleem was heard initiating the allegations against his party chief saying, "It was 6-8% after DK Shivakumar came, he made it 12%, there are adjustments for DK also. Uppar, G Shankar, Hanumanthappa, one is from Bellari, Uppar is from Bengaluru, G Shankar from Udupi."

To which Ugrappa says, "Uppar is from Bjijapur."

Saleem retorts, "Is he? He is staying near SM Krishna's residence. This is a big scandal, if you dig deeper, everything will come out. You don't know sir, his boy has made around 50-100 crore. imagine if his boy has made that much, how much DK would have made? Just calculate, he is a collection person."

"You don't know we all were adamant to make him President. But he is not taking off because of all this," Ugrappa says.

Netas draw comparison between Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah

In another follow-up conversation, Saleem and Ugrappa compared senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.'

In the tape, Saleem says, "Whenever DK talks, he stammers a lot, is it low BP? Talks just like a drunkard. Media personnel ask is he drunk. When he talks he speaks very emotionally. See the body language of Siddaramaiah is powerful, Shivakumar doesn't have that."

Last week, Republic TV had reported that the infighting in Punjab Congress had spilled over to the party's Karnataka unit with rising demand for a Dalit CM face in the 2023 Assembly election. Until now, speculation was rife that Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar and ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who belongs to the OBC community are the top contenders for the post, however former Deputy CM G Parameshwara hinted that a Dalit leader could be the face.