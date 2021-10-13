Last Updated:

Karnataka Congress tape | Secret Conversation Caught On Camera, Congress Netas Accuse Shivakumar Of 'corruption'

The Congress leaders also compared Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.'

As rebellion grows within the Karnataka Congress, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed a sensational tape that has shown how Congress leaders across the party hierarchy, are miffed with the leadership of state chief DK Shivakumar. Ahead of a scheduled press conference at the Congress office in Bengaluru, a secret conversation between KPCC Media coordinator Saleem and former MP & MLC Ugrappa came to the fore. The leaders who were unaware of mikes being on began to speak off-camera and raised a series of allegations against Shivakumar accusing him of engaging in corruption. 

KPCC Media coordinator Saleem was heard initiating the allegations against his party chief saying, "It was 6-8% after DK Shivakumar came, he made it 12%, there are adjustments for DK also. Uppar, G Shankar, Hanumanthappa, one is from Bellari, Uppar is from Bengaluru, G Shankar from Udupi."

To which Ugrappa says, "Uppar is from Bjijapur."

Saleem retorts, "Is he? He is staying near SM Krishna's residence. This is a big scandal, if you dig deeper, everything will come out. You don't know sir, his boy has made around 50-100 crore. imagine if his boy has made that much, how much DK would have made? Just calculate, he is a collection person." 

"You don't know we all were adamant to make him President. But he is not taking off because of all this," Ugrappa says. 

READ | Infighting in Congress spills over to Karnataka as chorus grows for 'Dalit CM' in 2023

Netas draw comparison between Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah

In another follow-up conversation, Saleem and Ugrappa compared senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.'

In the tape, Saleem says, "Whenever DK talks, he stammers a lot, is it low BP? Talks just like a drunkard. Media personnel ask is he drunk. When he talks he speaks very emotionally. See the body language of Siddaramaiah is powerful, Shivakumar doesn't have that." 

READ | Kumaraswamy says 2023 Karnataka elections will be his last; seeks support to form JDS Govt

Last week, Republic TV had reported that the infighting in Punjab Congress had spilled over to the party's Karnataka unit with rising demand for a Dalit CM face in the 2023 Assembly election. Until now, speculation was rife that Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar and ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who belongs to the OBC community are the top contenders for the post, however former Deputy CM G Parameshwara hinted that a Dalit leader could be the face.

