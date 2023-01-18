Secular, Democratic Parties Need To Join Hands To Take On BJP In 2024 LS Polls: CPI

All secular, democratic parties need to come together to fight against the BJP and remove it from power in 2024 Lok Sabha election, CPI General Secretary D Raja said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) here, Raja accused the NDA government at the Centre of trying to change the Constitution and democratic rule.

"We will have to fight against the BJP-RSS combine and will have to defeat them in the forthcoming 2024 election. This is the message that should go from Khammam, the revolutionary centre of Telangana. I appeal all secular democratic parties who are present here who are not present here to understand the emerging threat and understand the disaster that we are facing," he said.

"All secular, democratic parties should work together to defeat BJP. That is the task before everyone. Let us take a pledge from this meeting and move forward and success is ours," he further claimed.

Raja alleged some of the governors of non-BJP ruling states are meddling with the elected governments.

"BJP wants to impose a unitary system (in the country). They want to build India as a single dimensional country." He lauded the welfare and developmental schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana.

