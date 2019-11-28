'Secular' Sena? CMP With Congress, NCP Hints Reorienting Hindutva Party

In a beaking development, as Maharashtra nears having its first Shiv Sena Chief Minister in over two decades, Republic TV has accessed the Common Minimum Programme agreed upon by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP. Interestingly, the preamble of this CMP commits Shiv Sena to "uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution", suggesting that the Hindutva party, founded on right-wing principles of Balasaheb Thackeray and with a committed cadre for such causes may have to compromise on their the ideology for power-sharing in Mumbai

Titled 'For a Prosperous and Progressive Maharashtra', the CMP in its very preamble holds that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will commit to secular values. On contentious issues, it says, the alliance will hold discussions and come to a consensus. The three-page document has no mention of some of the most-publicised and long-held demands of Shiv Sena – conferring Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, to Veer Savarkar and its participation in the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Here's the full text of the Preamble of the CMP:

"The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issues of national importance as well as of state importance especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus."

Uddhav Thackeray to take oath as CM

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena supremo’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

