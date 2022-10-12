‘Secular Silence Of Lobby Unmissable’: BJP’s Big Attack On Kerala Human Sacrifice Deaths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday questioned law and order in the Kerala government after a shocking incident of human sacrifice deaths surfaced. Two women in Kerala were allegedly murdered and buried in a horrific case of ‘human sacrifice’ in Thiruvalla town located in the Pathanamthitta district.

#BREAKING | BJP questions law and order in Kerala after two women killed in alleged human sacrifice incident. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/cHqMmhSQUs — Republic (@republic) October 12, 2022

Union Minister asks Kerala CM to ensure justice

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said, "Kerala is considered to be a literate state and a progressive state, in spite of that women are getting butchered in this way. It is disgrace for the whole country. "

"Police might reveal many more such incidents. There should be a proper investigation into the matter," he said alerting that any political links should not allow the probe to be scuppered. "The Chief Minister should ensure justice," V Muraleedharan said.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the case of human sacrifice deaths has shocked the consciousness of the entire Nation.

Blaming the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government for doing very little for the safety of women, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Unfortunately the Kerala govt does very little to secure the safety of women. Such incidents take place because the goons of the ruling party and dispensation have a free run in Kerala.”

Shocking case of human sacrifice of two women in Kerala! Main accused belongs to ruling dispensation & one is an Islamist!



But the secular silence of the lobby is unmissable & revealing!



Had there been some BJP linked person what would reaction of lobby have been? pic.twitter.com/1OKd2pkXR1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 12, 2022

“The secular silence of the Lobby which is very vocal and eloquent on issues of women's safety and generally on human rights is even more shocking. Today, they have gone completely silent perhaps fearing a loss in goodwill,” Shehzad Poonawalla asserted.

“Perhaps the state in which this has taken place is not politically convenient for them (political parties) to articulate their views. Had this incident taken place in any other part and perhaps linkages would have been with some other organizations which is not their own favorite political organization, what would have been their reaction?” Shehzad Poonawalla questioned.

“But unfortunately, over a series of such incidents where women atrocities are taking place, human rights are violated, where Dalits are targeted, when these incidents take place in Kerala, in Jharkhand, in Rajasthan, in Chhattisgarh, the so-called secular Lobby which speaks a lot otherwise goes completely silent and mute,” Shehzad Poonawalla added.

Accused produced before the district court

Three accused who allegedly killed two women as 'human sacrifices' were produced in the Ernakulam District Sessions Court on Tuesday. The Ernakulam District Sessions Court remanded the three accused to judicial custody till October 26.

According to the police, the two victims identified as Padmam and Roslin were reportedly picked from the Ernakulam district by an agent who lured them for a couple to conduct a ritual.

As per the information, Roslin went missing in June and Padmam, a native of Ponnurunni, Kochi disappeared on September 26. The police found that they were brought to Tiruvalla for performing the human sacrifice ritual by the couple. Both the women, who were reported to be in their 50s, were later killed, cut into pieces and buried.

The alleged killers were a massage therapist named Bhagavanth Singh and his wife Laila, informed the police. As per the police, the murders were done as the couple believed that this would bring them a prosperous life. The police have also arrested the three accused in the case, including Shihab, who allegedly helped the couple in the crime and also persuaded them to go through with it. He is also suspected to have kidnapped the two women from Ernakulam and brought them to the couple's home.