Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the 'fake secularists' in the country and said that for some people secularism is a device for vote bank politics. Speaking exclusively to Republic on Saturday, Naqvi lambasted the fake secularists saying that their fake secularism is getting exposed.

Responding to Republic Tv's 'Be Truly Secular' campaign, the Union Minister on Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "For some secularism is a device for vote bank politics. For Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Narendra Modi government, it’s a draft of inclusive development." He slammed the fake secularists and said that they create divisions in society. "With great brazenness and shamelessness, some people wear a veil of secularism and carry a bag of communalism to create division in the society, create conflict."

Naqvi said that these people who ask for votes in the name of secularism are doing the opposite of secularism. "Even after doing the complete opposite to what the Indian constitution says about secularism, these people take votes in the name of secularism," Naqvi told Republic. He further added, "Today we are seeing a change in the country. People are understanding. Those who wear veils of secularism and carried bags of communalism are getting exposed now."

'Secularism is a commitment to harmony': Naqvi

While addressing a 'Jan Chaupal' event and other programmes under the 'Samajik Nyay Pakhwada' initiative in Haryana's Nuh district on Saturday, the Minority Affairs Minister stated, "Some 'fringe elements' are conspiring to disturb the fabric of communal harmony in the society by spreading 'fear' as they are frustrated due to the positive atmosphere of peace and prosperity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

"The Modi government of Iqbal (authority), Insaaf (justice) and Imaan (integrity) have replaced the politics of the privileged with the prominence of people," the senior BJP leader added. Social harmony is the door to the successful journey of 'inclusive empowerment', Naqvi was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

For some people, secularism is a political device of deceit to grab votes, but for the BJP it is a draft of inclusive development, Naqvi said. Secularism is a "commitment to harmony and co-existence" and not a "path of political purpose", he asserted. "Some people want to weaken the strength of India's unity in diversity and strength of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' through their conspiracy," the Minister said, adding, "We should not allow such elements to succeed under any circumstances."