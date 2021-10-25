Secularism Is Constitutional And Moral Commitment For BJP: Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Sunday, October 24, addressed the BJP's minority morcha national executive in New Delhi and said that secularism is just a term used by the opposition for their political gains to deceit its constitutional importance. Union Minister said that for the BJP, secularism is the constitutional and moral commitment that has been misused by the opposition for a vote trap for the past 75 years.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hails Modi's governance

Citing the Centre's achievement towards helping the vulnerable, he stated that under the leadership of Modi, various government welfare policies including building houses for the poor, free cooking gas connections, and cash transfer to farmers, have benefited a large number of minorities.

Lashing out at Congress, he alleged that opposition has played tricks in manipulating minority votes by creating an atmosphere of fear, raising the bogey of intolerance, spinning a web of religion, and spreading rumours. While Modi's government is committed to ensuring the development of all sectors including the minorities in line with 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas'.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated, "The pseudo political champions of secularism deliberately neglected the socio-economic-educational empowerment of minorities. Political parties which enjoyed power for the maximum time in the country adopted the path of divide and rule by using secularism for their political convenience".

He warned the minorities to beware of parties that wear the veil of secularism while promoting conspiracies. He further claimed that minorities have understood the policies introduced by the Narendra Modi government and so support the same.

BJP's commitment to ensure equal development

Naqvi said that BJP is committed to working by "development with dignity” and “development without discrimination”. He added, in the past seven years, the government has ensured the development of all the sections of the society and has worked for inclusive empowerment with a commitment to constitutional values.

The Union Minister informed that the Modi government has provided employment opportunities to minorities to ensure their progress and prosperity. Some of the steps include employment opportunities to more than 5.50 lakh artisans, craftsmen through “hunar haat”, scholarships to more than five crore minority students, and a decrease in school drop-out rate among Muslim girls from 70 per cent to about 30 per cent.

He further stated that 31 per cent of minorities have benefited from the Modi government's housing project, while 33 per cent of 12 crore farmers ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ are also minorities. He added, out of eight crores who are benefitted from ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, nearly 37 per cent are minority women.

