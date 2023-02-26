Security has been tightened outside Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisdoia's residence in the national capital ahead of his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning in the liquor policy scam that is scheduled for today. A four-layer barricade has been set up and the Rapid Action Force (RFA) has been deployed.

Manish Sisodia summoned by CBI

Sisodia is likely to reach the CBI headquarters at around 11 am as the central agency has prepared a detailed set of questionnaires. Notably, Delhi Deputy CM failed to appear before the CBI on February 19 citing Budget proceedings after which he was summoned for February 26.

As per the reports, before reaching the central agency office, Manish Sisodia will visit Rajghat as the Aam Aadmi party will showcase their strength.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter and slammed the BJP government stating that they are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. He stated that instead of stopping crime, police forces have been deployed to arrest Manish Sisodia.

Singh tweeted, "This is Modi ji's police, they won't do anything to stop the crime but has deployed full force to arrest Manish Sisodia. The leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are being put under house arrest. Why are you so afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, Modi ji? Nothing will happen with these tricks".

AAP's Manish Sisodia under the scanner

In August 2022 the Enforcement agencies raided Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence in Delhi for nearly 15 hours. Besides this, several other locations were also searched in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. Following this, a political faceoff between AAP and BJP emerged with both political parties levelling allegations against each other.

Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged deliberate and gross procedural lapses which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim.

This came after, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.