In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that there was a security breach during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai on September 4 and 5. As per sources, a man identified as Hemant Pawar wandered around the area where Shah was present for several hours. The police got suspicious as he loitered around 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence 'Sagar'. Pawar was arrested while trying to enter the Sagar bungalow.

While the accused initially showed an identity card claiming that he was an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the police also recovered an I-card describing him as the personal secretary of an MP. Thus, a case was registered against him under Section 170 of the Indian Penal Code (personating a public servant). After being produced before a court, he was remanded to police custody till September 12. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed that the police are probing his motive for seeking to enter Fadnavis' home.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated, "Right now, the investigation is going on. So, it will not be proper to give any comment at this point in time. But he was trying to enter Sagar, which is the official residence of Honourable Deputy CM. As per my knowledge, he was a previous PA of an ex-MP. So, all these points are being checked and his intention for entering is also being checked by the police department."

"As per my information, he was trying to enter but he couldn't enter. That time, he was stopped and arrested. Because of his post as a PA of an MP, he must be trying to impress somebody. Many a time, such things happen that people pretend to be close to somebody and they may do such kind of misadventures. But security is after all security. All possibilities and all links will be checked. Mumbai Police are known to be extremely efficient and when it comes to Honourable Home Minister of India, so many agencies are involved," he added.

#BREAKING | Security breach reported during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mumbai. A man was found loitering outside the residences of CM & DyCM. He impersonated a security officer from Home Ministry to gain entry to the official residences on Monday.https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/RC43bzlsvR — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2022

Here is the first visual of Hemant Pawar:

Amit Shah's Mumbai visit

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election around the corner, Amit Shah's two-day visit to Mumbai was very crucial. He not only visited Lalbaugcha Raja and Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal but also inaugurated the AM Naik school in Powai. Addressing a key BJP meeting, Shah said he was setting a target for the alliance of his party and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction to win 150 of the 227 seats in the BMC. Speaking about the betrayal of Uddhav Thackeray, he called upon BJP to inflict a "deeper wound" on the Sena on its home turf.