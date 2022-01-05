Security Breach Plot Thickens: Punjab Chief Secy & DGP Were Absent From PM Modi's Convoy?

Hours after a major security lapse took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, government sources have pointed out the absence of top officials such as the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and DGP during the PM's journey to Ferozepur. Sources have told Republic that normally during a PM's visit to any state, the CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP are there to receive and accompany him. Today neither of the 3 were there. In fact, cars reserved for Chief Secretary and DGP were part of the PM’s cavalcade. The question remains whether the top officers of the state had an inkling of what was going to happen and hence decided to skip accompanying PM Modi.

Earlier sources had revealed that not only did Punjab police give clearance for PM Modi's route, but it also carried out a full rehearsal of the route yesterday as part of SPG security protocol. The protesters had blocked the road with at least 20 tractors, it could not have happened without collusion at a local level, sources alleged.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has claimed that all security arrangements had been made for PM's visit. The CM has claimed that while he was supposed to receive PM Modi, he refrained from doing so since two of his staff members tested positive for COVID.

#PMSecurityBreach | I was supposed to receive PM Modi and accompany him; we all who had a COVID test and two of my staff members tested positive; I thought it would be irresponsible to still accompany PM: Punjab CM Charanjit Channihttps://t.co/aPPzyhl1dj pic.twitter.com/eNzPHT10Nv — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2022

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

(Image: ANI/ Twitter)