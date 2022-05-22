Security Heightened In Pune Ahead Of Raj Thackeray's Rally; 15,000 People Likely To Attend

A heavy police force was deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune ahead of MNS President Raj Thackeray's mega rally in the city on Sunday. At least 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to attend the public meeting, during which Thackeray will speak on an array of issues including his Ayodhya visit, a senior party leader said.

This rally comes after the MNS chief launched an agitation against the use of loudspeakers at mosques. Notably, this will be the fourth speech since Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda.

"The rally will begin at 10 AM. All the preparations are done and we are excited about the rally. We are expecting about 15,000 people to attend the address. So half the people will accommodate the hall while others will be seated outside the auditorium," said Sainath Babar, Pune MNS President.

On Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour that was recently deferred owing to the MNS leader's ill health, Babar said, "He is not afraid of anyone and could boldly talk on the issue of loudspeakers. He will surely visit Ayodhya in near future."

Pune | Police force deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will address a rally, today pic.twitter.com/UUGxUd654J — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Thackeray’s highly anticipated visit to Ayodhya, which has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, was postponed earlier this week. He was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5, where he would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also offer prayers at the Ram temple. However, in a Twitter post, the MNS president announced that the June 5 tour has been postponed and a public rally will be organized in Pune on May 22.

What restrictions did Pune police impose on the MNS rally?