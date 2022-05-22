Last Updated:

Security Heightened In Pune Ahead Of Raj Thackeray's Rally; 15,000 People Likely To Attend

A heavy police force was deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune ahead of MNS President Raj Thackeray's mega rally in the city on Sunday.

A heavy police force was deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune ahead of MNS President Raj Thackeray's mega rally in the city on Sunday. At least 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to attend the public meeting, during which Thackeray will speak on an array of issues including his Ayodhya visit, a senior party leader said.

This rally comes after the MNS chief launched an agitation against the use of loudspeakers at mosques. Notably, this will be the fourth speech since Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda.

"The rally will begin at 10 AM. All the preparations are done and we are excited about the rally. We are expecting about 15,000 people to attend the address. So half the people will accommodate the hall while others will be seated outside the auditorium," said Sainath Babar, Pune MNS President. 

On Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya tour that was recently deferred owing to the MNS leader's ill health, Babar said, "He is not afraid of anyone and could boldly talk on the issue of loudspeakers. He will surely visit Ayodhya in near future."

Thackeray’s highly anticipated visit to Ayodhya, which has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, was postponed earlier this week. He was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5, where he would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also offer prayers at the Ram temple. However, in a Twitter post, the MNS president announced that the June 5 tour has been postponed and a public rally will be organized in Pune on May 22. 

What restrictions did Pune police impose on the MNS rally?

  1. Raj Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people.
  2. Participants should not make speeches that will result in insult to any community or create tension between communities.
  3. Citizens attending meetings should follow self-discipline.
  4. Organizers should create awareness among those attending to not raise offensive slogans
  5. The number of people attending must be capped at the capacity of the auditorium
  6. Noise norms laid down by the Supreme Court have to be followed
  7. No person will carry weapons to the rally scheduled to take place
  8. The public meeting should be held between 10 AM to 2 PM
  9. Activists and office bearers to not behave rudely while entering or exiting the venue
  10. Volunteers should be appointed during the meeting and appropriate instructions should be given to ensure that the place is not overcrowded
  11. Welcome boards should be installed in the meeting place and in public places in such a way that they do not obstruct the traffic.
  12. The number of attendees on the main stage should be planned and fixed. Care should be taken that no unexpected stranger comes on stage and creates law and order problems.
  13. Police should have the right to carry out frisking checking.
  14. Care should be taken to ensure that any essential facilities, ambulance, hospital, bus service, and transportation are not hampered by the dispute
  15. Proper care of the system of government and they should be provided with separate seating arrangements and drinking water facility.
