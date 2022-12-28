'Security Of Bharat Jodo Yatra Compromised', Claims Congress In A Letter To Home Minister

A security breach has now been claimed by Congress in the ongoing Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the COVID-19 scare. In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal ahs written that the security of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions and that the Delhi police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd.

The member of parliament further alleged that the situation was so “severe” that the Congress workers and the Bharat Jodo Yatra's participants walking along with Gandhi had to form a perimeter, while the Delhi police remained "mute spectators."

Venugopal also alleged, "To harass participants and prevent eminent personalities from joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Intelligence Bureau is interrogating many people who participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Moreover, Venugopal said they filed an FIR dated December 23, 2022, at Sohna City Police Station, Haryana, regarding unknown miscreants, belonging to Haryana State Intelligence, illegally entering Bharat Jodo Yatra’s containers in Haryana.

Venugopal, mentioning Article 19 of the Constitution, wrote that “every citizen has a constitutional right to assemble and move freely throughout the territory of India.”

Govt should not involve in vindictive politics: Venugopal

The General Secretary of the AICC in the letter warned that the government "should not engage in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders as Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Padyatra.”

Venugopal further requested Shah to take immediate steps to “ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a 2+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”