Sedition Case: Rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Raju's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 25

On Thursday, June 17, Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) court extended the judicial remand of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju till June 25 in the sedition case. Raju's judicial remand was extended as he did not sign the bail bond and other documents. Earlier, the Supreme Court had him conditional bail.

Court Order

The court order stated "On May 28, the accused furnished two securities of Rs. 1,00,000 each as ordered by the apex court, the same was accepted by this court. On the same day, this court forwarded the bail bond and sureties bond to the District Jail, Guntur to get the signature of the accused thereon with a covering letter. On June 10, the superintendent of District Jail addressed a letter to this court by returning the bail bond and sureties bond without obtaining the signature of the accused on the bail bond".

The order further added, "Thus when the Superintendent of District jail has failed to get the signature of the accused on bail bond and simply returned the same to this court, it may be treated as the accused is not released from judicial custody until then the accused should sign on the bail bond and shall get the release order from this court as to the remand warrant is still pending before the District Jail Guntur. In that situation it is noted that the accused is not produced from District Jail Guntur, remand extended till June 25".

Sedition case

The rebel YSRCP MP was arrested on May 14 on grounds of sedition and promotion of communal hatred through his speeches. Raju had moved the top court after the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected his bail plea even as he alleged torture by 5 persons in CID custody. Raju has recently made many allegations including that of corruption against the state government. While granting bail to the Narsapuram MP, the Apex Court had directed that Raju should not give any interviews or make press statements during the investigation period, adding that he will have to cooperate with the probe and not influence witnesses.

(With ANI inputs)

