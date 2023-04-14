Seek Shah's Clarification On Mhadei, TMC Tells BJP; Slams Goa Leaders For Campaigning In Karnataka

The Trinamool Congress in Goa on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from the coastal state for campaigning for the Assembly polls in neighbouring Karnataka despite the two states having a dispute over the distribution of Mhadei river water. TMC joint convener Samil Volvoikar also said BJP leaders in Goa must demand a clarification from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his April 16 visit here on a statement made by him on the water dispute.

Shah, during a rally in Belagavi, had claimed Goa had given consent for diversion of Mhadei water to Karnataka, the statement putting the saffron party on the backfoot here, with several local leaders denying that any such development had taken place. "Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade must seek a clarification from Shah during his April 16 visit," Volvoikar told reporters.

Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Farmagudi in Goa on April 16. "It is shameful that BJP leaders from Goa are campaigning for their party in the Karnataka Assembly polls. The BJP is contesting the election on the issue of Mhadei," Volvoikar claimed.

Assembly polls will be held in Karnataka on May 10, with results being declared on May 13. Goa and Karnataka have been embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Mahdei river water for several decades now, with the former often accusing the southern state of unilaterally proceeding with construction work ignoring rules and pacts.