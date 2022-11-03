Seeking Governor's Resignation Insult To High Office: Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said a Governor has every right to express views and any demand to resign is an insult to high constitutional office.

Talking to reporters after participating in a seminar organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra New Delhi here, Soundararajan, who is also Governor of Telangana said, "the demand made by a section of political parties in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for resignation of the State Governor is unnecessary."

She said the Governor has right to express his or her views. If one disagrees with it then they could come out with a counter.

Soundararajan said, "the demand that the Governor should quit or should be recalled merely because he or she had expressed his or her views causes insult to high constitutional post of Governor."

The freedom to express views is available to all.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has decided to write to President Droupadi Murmu demanding recall of Governor R N Ravi "for acting against" the letter and spirit of Constitutional principles of secularism.

Earlier, the Lt Governor, who inaugurated the seminar paid tributes to the role played by voluntary organisations in ameliorating lot of the people particularly during pandemic across the country.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)